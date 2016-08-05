Abel Sanchez thinks Golovkin-Eubank Jr fight is still possible

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, trainer of unified world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, weighed in on the possibility of Golovkin eventually fighting Chris Eubank Jr, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I hope that Eddie Hearn can talk some sense into Chris Sr. The fight fell apart because Chris Sr had some demands that Eddie wasn't able to meet. It's not about money, it's about control. Chris Sr needs to understand that, in order to make fights, you need to work together. If he can come together with Eddie then of course we can make that fight. It's naturally next. Either that, or James DeGale. We can go up in weight and challenge DeGale," Sanchez told SkySports.



Earlier Kazinform reported that Gennady Golovkin will have his first big fight in the UK against British champion Kell Brook at the O2 Arena in London on September 10.