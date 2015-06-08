  • kz
    Abel Sanchez: WBC title is №1 priority for Golovkin, not fight with Cotto

    11:08, 08 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, the trainer of the WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, said GGG is not so much after a fight with Miguel Cotto. In his words, Golovkin's team prioritizes the WBC middleweight title.

    "It's not so much Cotto that we're after. We're after the WBC title. If it's Cotto then it's Cotto, but it doesn't seem like he's heading our direction so we'll go after that title if he vacates. Golovkin wants to see who's who at 160-pounds," Sanchez told Boxingscene.com. Besides, Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler earlier said that Miguel Cotto can fight Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez only after the Puerto Rican reaches a deal with GGG since the latter is the mandatory challenger to Cotto's WBC title. Source: Vesti.kz

    Sport News
