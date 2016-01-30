  • kz
    Abildayev to head Shakhtyor FC

    15:15, 30 January 2016
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Askar Abildayev will be appointed Executive Director of Shakhtyor Football Club. An official ceremony will be held on Monday, February 1. Earlier, media reported that Vladimir Niederhaus had left his post for health reasons, Sports.kz says.

    Abildayev headed the Mass Football Department at the Kazakhstan Football Federation. He was also the Chairman of the Control and Disciplinary Committee at KFF, member of the UEFA Committee for Beach Football and Futsal. Abildayev is a former player of Shakhtyor. He was one of Kazakhstan's Premier League top-forwards. In 2008-2010 he headed Shakhtyor.

