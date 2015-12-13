Abish Kekilbayev known not only in Kazakhstan, but globally - N. Nazarbayev (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences over the death of public and political figure of Kazakhstan, writer Abish Kekilbayev.

The text of the letter of condolence expressed by the President was read by Parliament Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the funeral service in Astana.

The President stressed that Kazakhstanis would never forget the name and the great contribution of A. Kekilbayev to spiritual development of the people of Kazakhstan.

"I would like to offer my deepest condolences over the irreparable loss for the entire nation of Kazakhstan, the death of outstanding writer, public and political figure Abish Kekilbayev. Highly-educated, big-hearted person Abish Kekilbayev was always a great personality for us. His name is known not only in Kazakhstan, but globally. He never used his image and authority of a writer for personal purposes. He continued to write even when he held senior positions. He always expressed true feelings of people. His name and works will remain in our hearts forever," Speaker of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev read the letter of condolence of the President.

As was earlier informed, public and political figure, writer of Kazakhstan Abish Kekilbayev passed away aged 76.