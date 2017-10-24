Ablai Khan’s letter to Chinese emperor to be exhibited in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A traveling exhibition of "Azret Sultan" Turkestan State Historical and Cultural Museum Sanctuary has started in the Atyrau Local History Museum in the furtherance of Rukhani Janghyru programme, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We brought about 250 of our museum's most interesting exhibits to the town of Atyrau. These are genuine artifacts, the oldest of which date back to the 7th century. The citizens of Atyrau, who are interested in the history of Kazakhstan, will be able to see Ablai Khan's genuine letter to the China's Qianlong Emperor, where he asks to send medications to heal people in the steppe, and, in exchange, he suggested sending horses to China. Also, there are other written documents of that period, the dagger that belonged to Kabanbay Batyr and other ancient weapons, coins of various centuries, minted in ancient states, silver pieces of art, and a host of other things," said Berik Baibolov, a researcher at the Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Museum.





The exhibition will last for one month in the Atyrau Local History Museum.