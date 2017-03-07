Ablyazov’s case taken to court

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The case against the former head of BTA Bank Mukhtar Ablyazov and his accomplices was taken to the court, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the Almaty Prosecutor's Office.

"On March 3, Almaty Prosecutor's Office, based on the results of the investigation of the criminal case against Ablyazov M., first deputy chairman of the board - the chairman of the credit committee Zharimbetov Zh., chief lending officer Sadykov K. and the chairman of the board Mamesh S. decided to approve the indictments", the statement reads.

The indictments were handed to all defendants, including Ablayzov's attorney.

"M. Ablyazov himself is outside of the Republic of Kazakhstan and evades court appearance, in this connection, Prosecutor's Office publishes this message to notify the criminal case against him was taken to the court", the PO's press service said.

It should be reminded, that on February 2 and 14, 2017, the National Bureau of Anti-Corruption, in accordance with the requirements of the CPС, notified Ablyazov of the need to appear for interrogation in order to declare a resolution on the qualifications of his acts through publications in local and foreign media, .

However, M. Ablyazov did not appear or notify about the reasons preventing his appearance.

Kazakh legislation provides for the possibility trial in absentia, if defendants are outside of the country and evade court appearance (Article 335 of the CPС).