Ablyazov trial to begin in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The main trial in the case of the fugitive banker Mukhtar Ablyazov and a number of former top managers of BTA Bank begins today in the Specialized Inter-district Criminal Court of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As previously reported, the judge rejected petitions filed by the defense during the preliminary hearing. However Mamesh's lawyer was allowed to familiarize himself with the materials of the case.

Preliminary hearings on the case took place on March 17. The main defendant failed appear for hearings for reasons unknown to the court. None of the paricipants, however, objected holding them in absentia.

Former Deputy Chairman of BTA Zhaksylyk Zharimbetov, Chief Lending Officer Kairat Sadykov and Chairman Saduakas Mamesh were present in the court.

Defendants are accused of organizing a criminal group, misappropriation and embezzlement, money laundering, misuse of bank's funds and abuse of authority. According to the investigation, their criminal actions caused damage amounting to more than 1 trillion 557 billion tenge.