Abnormal frosts hit E Kazakhstan, schools closed

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Hard frosts in the East Kazakhstan region led to closure of schools and colleges today, Kazinform learnt from the local Emergencies Department.

Air temperature in Ust-Kamenogorsk and in Ridder dropped to -30°C, in Semey the mercury fell to -29°C. 1-11 grade students as well as 1st year, 2nd year students of local colleges were excused from attending their classes and lectures.

The weather in Zyryanovsk beat the record today. The mercury here fell to -33°C. School classes have been closed here too.

Tomorrow, January 21, the region will be hit by a strong wind up to 9-14 m per s. Nighttime temperature will fall to -33-38°C, in some areas -23-28°C. Daytime temperature will be -25-30°C, in some areas -15-20°C. No precipitation is expected. Fog will blanket some parts of the region.