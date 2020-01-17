  • kz
    Abnormally warm weather instead of Epiphany frosts predicted in Kazakhstan

    15:05, 17 January 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Abnormally warm weather is forecast Kazakhstan January 18-20, Kazinform reports.

    Meteorologists say that air masses from the Atlantics will bring warm weather to Kazakhstan at the weekend. The mercury will be 5…10°С higher in northern areas and 2…4°С higher in southern regions.

    The atmospheric fronts moving through the republic will bring snowfall and blizzard to the northern and eastern regions as well as wet snow to the southern parts. Daytime temperature will be at 0°С – 8°С and -3-5°С in southern areas. Black ice and fog are forecast in most parts of the country.

