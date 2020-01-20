  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Abnormally warm weather to linger in Kazakhstan

    15:01, 20 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Abnormally warm weather is set to persist across most of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, daytime temperature will rise to 0, -8°C across most regions of the country and to 0, +5°C in the south.

    Atmospheric fronts moving through the territory of Kazakhstan may cause gusty wind, snowfall and blizzard in northern Kazakhstan and snowfall, fog and black ice – in southern Kazakhstan.

    Low visibility is expected on the roads in the coming days.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!