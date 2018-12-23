About 1,600 attended Astana Winter Marathon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM About 1,600 Astana people have attended today the traditional Astana Winter Marathon 2018.



Besides, about 300 joined the marathon the countrywide.



According to the organizers, the event is aimed at promoting sports and healthy lifestyle. People, aged 12-74 taken part in the marathon, had to run 42, 21, 10 and 5 km distances. However the longest distance was cut due to severe frosts.



It is the second winter marathon. Last year about 400 people took part in it.



Photo credit: astana.gov.kz