About 175 teams from 32 states to take part in International Army Games

CHEBARKUL. KAZINFORM About 175 teams from 32 countries will take part in the International Army Games that will take place in seven countries, including Russia, between July 29 and August 11, Lieutenant General Ivan Buvalsev, chief of the Russian Armed Forces' Main Combat Training Directorate, told reporters on Thursday.

"This has been a scheduled event for the past four years. I am sure that the national teams of our defence agencies will take an active part in this event next year as well," Buvaltsev said. He said about 175 teams from 32 states have already said they will take part, and 13 countries will send observers, TASS reports.

This year, the competitions will be hosted by seven countries - Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Iran.



"The games encourage interaction of the military, military-technical cooperation, and raise the role and prestige of the armed forces of all states," Buvaltsev stressed.



The lieutenant general said the creation of an international association of the army games is being mulled.



Last year, the International Army Games took place at 22 training ranges of Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China between July 29 and August 12. All in all, more than 150 teams from 28 countries of Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America took part. Russia ranked first in the games' unofficial medal count.