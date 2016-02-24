About 180 observers to monitor elections of deputies in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 178 observers will be monitoring the process of election of deputies to the Majilis of the Parliament and maslikhats in Astana, head of the regional elections monitoring center Zhumagali Arystan told at the training-seminar for elections observers.

"We have 178 voting districts in Astana and each of them will have one observer. We have the second seminar today and we have one half of the planned number of observers already. We will have three or four more such seminars for observers," he said.

The main purpose of such seminars is to improve the qualification of observers monitoring the election process at voting stations.

In total, more than 10 thousand observers will be monitoring the process of the parliamentary elections on March 20 this year.