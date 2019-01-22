About 18mln passengers traveled by train n 2018 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Following the results of 2018 Passenger Transportation JSC carried 17, 719,000 passengers (including domestic and transit passengers) that is 500,000 passengers less against 2017.

It is noteworthy, in 2017 Kazakhstan hosted EXPO 2017 international exhibition, the company's press service reports.



Three new routes were launched last year. Astana-Turkestan train bridges the capital with the new regional centre of Turkestan region, the historical city of Turkestan. The train running from Karaganda to Russia's Tomsk is another link in strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia. Also, Almaty-Turkestan launched early last year gives an opportunity of regular direct trips.