About 2,500 CSTO troops to take part in Rubezh exercise in Tajikistan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM About 2,500 troops of the four member-countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization will participate in the joint tactical exercise Rubezh-2018 in Tajikistan in the autumn, the press-service of the Central Military District said on Thursday.

"The exercise, to be held at the Kharbmaidon proving ground on October 22-27 will involve 2,500 troops and 350 pieces of military equipment provided by the armies of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan," the press-service said, TASS reports.

According to earlier reports from Dushanbe preparations for the exercise are in progress. Russia will delegate troops from the Central Military District.

In 2016, the Rubezh exercise was held in Kyrgyzstan's mountains with more than one thousand troops from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia taking part.