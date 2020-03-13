  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    About 20 passengers on Milan to Nur-Sultan flight hospitalized, Public Health Dept

    21:16, 13 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - About 20 passengers on Milan to Nur-Sultan flight were hospitalized, said Saule Kisikova, head of the Public Health Department of the city of Nur-Sultan, during a press conference in Central Communications Service.

    According to her words, a total of 84 people who flew on a flight from Milan to Nur-Sultan through Moscow were called around.

    Recall that three cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Incidents Pneumonia in China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!