About 20 passengers on Milan to Nur-Sultan flight hospitalized, Public Health Dept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - About 20 passengers on Milan to Nur-Sultan flight were hospitalized, said Saule Kisikova, head of the Public Health Department of the city of Nur-Sultan, during a press conference in Central Communications Service.

According to her words, a total of 84 people who flew on a flight from Milan to Nur-Sultan through Moscow were called around.

Recall that three cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.