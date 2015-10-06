  • kz
    About 200 thousand Germans live in Kazakhstan

    18:25, 06 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 200 thousand Germans live in Kazakhstan, Majilis Deputy Olga Kikolenko told at the international scientific conference titled "The Germans of Kazakhstan: Bridge between Astana and Berlin".

    "You know that we need this connection, many of our former citizens live in Germany. About 200 thousand Germans also live in Kazakhstan. They have a good connection," O. Kikolenko noted.

    The conference is organized within the framework of the Year of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

