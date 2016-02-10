About 23 thousand Kazakhstanis found job in Russia since establishment of EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 23 thousand Kazakhstanis found jobs in Russia since the establishment of the EEU, Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Birhzan Nurymbetov told at the CCS press conference.

"In regard to the outflow and inflow, there is no official statistics about it, because we do not have a licensing system. However, according to our information, about 23 thousand people from Kazakhstan are working now in Russia as a result of the establishment of the EEU. In turn, about 13.5 thousand Russian citizens are working presently in Kazakhstan," B. Nurymbetov told answering journalists' questions.

He specified that Kazakhstan had a special policy in terms of attraction of foreign specialists to the country. The policy's priorities are protection of the domestic market and attraction of highly-qualified specialists for implementation of the priority projects in the industrialization process.

"We have a quota and a special system. For example, last year, 32363 foreign specialists were working in Kazakhstan. 67% of them are qualified specialists and 32% are qualified workers," the deputy minister informed.