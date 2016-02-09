About 30% of roads in Kazakhstan will become paid, Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nearly 30% of roads in Kazakhstan will become paid, this has been announced at today's meeting of the interdepartmental commission on prevention and liquidation of emergency situations by First Deputy Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek.

"The length of national roads is about 21 thousand kilometers. It is planned to increase the length of toll roads to 7000 kilometers before 2025. It's about 30% of national roads," said Mr. Kassymbek.

According to his words, this measure will help to provide maintenance of roads. He reported that in 2015 fees on Astana-Shchuchinsk road amounted to 1.3 billion tenge while 1 billion tenge went to maintenance and rehabilitation.

In particular, it is planned to introduce charges on Astana - Temirtau, Astana - Pavlodar, Almaty - Kapchagai roads and other traffic density and high-traffic roads.