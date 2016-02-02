About 300 CIS representatives to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Nearly 300 CIS observers will monitor the elections to the lower chamber of the parliament of Kazakhstan, BelTA learnt from the CIS Executive Committee. The formation of the CIS observation mission is underway.

"Letters have been sent to the CIS member states and the Parliamentary Assembly of Belarus-Russia Union State with a request to present candidates to the CIS observation mission before 25 February 2016. It is expected that the parliamentary elections will be observed by about 300 CIS representatives, including 17 long-term observers," the CIS Executive Committee said.

The CIS Plenipotentiaries Council will consider the candidacy for the head of the CIS observation mission at its next meeting on 9 February.

The snap elections to the lower chamber of the parliament of Kazakhstan are scheduled for 20 March, eng.belta.by reports.