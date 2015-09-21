About 300 thousand people came to Apple Fest in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The record number of people came to Apple Fest in Almaty on the City Day.

About 300 thousand people came to the festival of apples in Almaty, which is almost two times more than in 2014. Besides, the record number of apples was brought to the festival from Talgar, Karasai, Enbekshi-Kazakh and Uygur districts of Almaty, it is 100 tons of apples. In total, there were 33 farmers that supplied apples.

As the department of culture of Almaty noted, it was just several tons of apples brought to the festival a few years ago. According to these figures, Almaty is getting back its reputation of the apple region. The best apple producers were awarded diplomas and prizes.