About 40 countries interested in cooperation with Eurasian Economic Union

MINSK. KAZINFORM - About 40 countries have demonstrated their interest in cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union. Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov made the statement during the expanded-participation session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk on 27 October, BelTA has learned.

Andrei Kobyakov said: "All in all, about 40 countries have shown their interest in cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union this way or another including such large countries like China and India."

In his words, the Eurasian Economic Union member states put considerable efforts into reaching foreign markets and into positioning the union as a successful and stable integration association in the international scene. "We manage to achieve a lot in this regard," stressed the Prime Minister of Belarus. Andrei Kobyakov reminded that the agreement on free trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam came into force on 5 October 2016. The agreement opened up new opportunities for cooperation between the partnering countries.



Key items on the integration agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed during the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk on 27 October. In particular, the session participants talked over the draft new Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union, the union's draft budget for 2017, accomplishments of the Eurasian Economic Commission in international affairs, and certain aspects of the trade policy, including the use of antidumping measures, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.