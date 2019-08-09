  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    About 400 houses damaged as result of earthquake in Turkey

    13:45, 09 August 2019
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM About 390 houses were damaged as a result of an earthquake in Turkey’s Denizli province, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

    Reportedly,78 people were injured. The provincial airport was also damaged as a result ofthe earthquake, Trend reports.

    The6.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in Bozkurt city of south-western Denizliprovince.

    Theepicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of seven kilometers. Tremorswere felt in neighboring provinces.

    Tags:
    World News Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!