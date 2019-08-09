About 400 houses damaged as result of earthquake in Turkey
13:45, 09 August 2019
BAKU. KAZINFORM About 390 houses were damaged as a result of an earthquake in Turkey’s Denizli province, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.
Reportedly,78 people were injured. The provincial airport was also damaged as a result ofthe earthquake, Trend reports.
The6.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in Bozkurt city of south-western Denizliprovince.
Theepicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of seven kilometers. Tremorswere felt in neighboring provinces.