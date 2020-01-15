About 50 cars stuck in snow in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM As of 06:00 a.m. 15 trucks still remain stuck in snow on the highway in Pavlodar region.

Rescuers and road maintenance workers keep on clearing the roads of snow, Kazinform reports.

25 trucks, a bus and ten cars with 100 passengers got trapped on the highway during blizzards on Tuesday 15 km away from Bozshakol village. The emergency situations department teams helped clear the roads and rescue those stuck. No victims or injuries were reported.