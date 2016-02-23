About 500 thousand tourists from China to visit Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since January 2016 Kazakhstan was included into the global international project called "Chinese Friendly International" functioning under the name of "Chinese Friendly Kazakhstan". By the moment of the beginning of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana about 500 thousand Chinese tourists are expected to visit Astana within the project," the press service of the Astana city administration informs.

As of today, the international project embraces about 40 world countries and it is aimed at attraction of tourists from China. The program provides for making tourist attractions more convenient for Chinese tourists and organization of special training courses for employees of all tourist attractions. Upon completion of the training courses, the participants of the cources will be issued certificates "Chinese Friendly Kazakhstan". The certificate means quality status for Chinese tourists.

"As of today, about 30% of all tourist attractions of Astana are included into the register of programs oriented at creation of comfortable conditions for tourists from China," president of the National Association of Tourist Industry of Kazakhstan Gaukhar Zhenisbek noted.