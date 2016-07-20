About 66% of Kazakhstan population to live in cities by 2030 - UNDP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Approximately 66% of Kazakhstan population will live in cities by 2030, Advisor to the UNDP Permanent Representative in Kazakhstan Irina Goryunova told a press conference today.

“50% of Kazakhstan population resides in rural settlements today. By 2030, we forecast growth of urbanization and expect that approximately 66% of the country's population will live in cities. Urban settlements significantly impact the country’s ecological situation, economy, use of infrastructure etc.” Goryunova says.

In her opinion, speaking on green economy is crucial for cities. “Building green economy means implementation of green, ecologically clean technologies. For instance, smart heating, smart lighting or ecologically clean transport,” added she.