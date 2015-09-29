About 70 contracts signed at ‘Europe-Asia. Cooperation without Borders&#39; exhibition in Aktobe

About 70 contracts signed at ‘Europe-Asia. Cooperation without Borders' exhibition in Aktobe
14 years ago the initial goal of the exhibition was to serve as a platform for economic, scientific-research and humanitarian interaction and development between the two states. To date both its format and list of participants have changed significantly. The event aroused interest not only among Orenburg-based companies but also among the businessmen of Samara - one of the largest industrial and financial centers of the Russian Federation. Poland business communities participated in the exhibition for the third year in a row. According to Director of the regional Entrepreneurs and Employers Union Anatoly Marchenko, over 12 thousand information materials have been distributed and 67 contracts have been concluded during the exhibition in total.