    About 700 trucks wait on line at Belarus-Lithuania border

    17:38, 07 March 2016
    Photo: None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Long lines of heavy trucks remain at the border between Belarus and Lithuania, the Belarusian border control said on Monday.

    As many as 680 heavy trucks are waiting from the Belarusian side, and no lines are reported from the other side of the border - in Lithuania, the authority said. Crossing the border from Latvia to Belarus is smooth, with no lines now, but in the opposite direction 30 vehicles are on the line.

    No problems have been reported at the border between Belarus and Ukraine, the authority said.

    For more information go to TASS

    World News News
