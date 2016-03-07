About 700 trucks wait on line at Belarus-Lithuania border

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Long lines of heavy trucks remain at the border between Belarus and Lithuania, the Belarusian border control said on Monday.

As many as 680 heavy trucks are waiting from the Belarusian side, and no lines are reported from the other side of the border - in Lithuania, the authority said. Crossing the border from Latvia to Belarus is smooth, with no lines now, but in the opposite direction 30 vehicles are on the line.

No problems have been reported at the border between Belarus and Ukraine, the authority said.

