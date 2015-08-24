About 800 wrestlers participate in World Judo Championships in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Judo World Championships began in "Alau" Ice Palace in Astana today. About 800 athletes from 120 world countries take part in the tournament. The event also brought about 1000 guests from around the world including 160 journalists representing foreign and Kazakhstani mass media.

There are seven weight categories for men and women in the tournament. The championship is held on the threshold of the Olympic Games, so it has even bigger significance for all the participants.

The event is broadcast live in 150 world countries. Kazakhstan is represented by the best wrestlers of the country. World champion Maxim Rakov, silver medal winner of the world championships Azamat Mukanov, champion of the Asian Games Eldos Smetov, Olympic Games participant Alexandra Podryadova, another Olympic Games participant Gulzhan Isanova and others are among those who represent Kazakhstan in the world arena, Astana.kz informs.

The organizers of the event are the International Judo Federation, Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, Astana city administration, Confederation of Combat and Strength Sports and the Judo Federation of Kazakhstan.

The Judo World Championships will be held in Astana till August 30.