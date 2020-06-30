About KZT 1 bln allocated for 1.2 mln coronavirus tests, Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is expected to buy 20 more PCR detection systems till the end of August, Kazinform reports.

«The Kazakh Government allocated almost KZT 1 bln to buy 1.2 mln coronavirus tests. The tests will be delivered to Kazakhstan soon. There are 46 diagnostics laboratories in Kazakhstan. The laboratories located in the capital city have a capacity to perform 10,000 tests a day. It is planned to buy 20 more PCR detection systems till the end of August to raise testing capacity of the National Expertise Centre by 2.5 times,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told an online briefing.