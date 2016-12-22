About Universiade

The 28th World Winter Universiade is held under the aegis of the FISU





Organizators:

- The Organization Committee of the 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty chaired by RoK PM

- The National Federation of Student's Sport of Kazakhstan

Sports

12 sports will be contested in the Winter Universiade 2017: Biathlon; Alpine Skiing; Curling; Speed Skating; Nordic Combined; Cross Country; Ski Jumping; Snowboard; Figure Skating; Freestyle; Ice Hockey; Short Track.

Participants

About 2,000 athletes from 57 countries will participate in the Winter Universiade in Almaty

3,000 local and foreign volunteers have been involved for the period of the Universiade. About 30,000 foreign guests and tourists are expected to visit.



86 medal sets will be contested.

127 international judges and 600 national technical specialists have been involved. The panel of judges is approved by the national and international federations for each sport.

Kazakhstan has been participating in the Universiade since 1993. During these years more than 700 athletes have participated and 125 medals have been won.

On 29 November, 2011 the FISU announced Almaty the city hosting the 28th World Winter Universiade in 2017. Kazakhstan is the first CIS country to hold the Winter Universiade.