Above 1,000 participated in Dombra Day celebrations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The grandiose concert dated to the National Dombra Day took place in the capital city of Kazakhstan, on Sunday, July 7, the city culture and sport department said.

This year more than 1,000 people took part in the big dombra concert. All those willing were welcome to take part in the event to perform Saryarka, Adai, Alkissa, Konil tolkyny, Balbyrauyn, and Koreguly kyuis.





President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the dombra concert and congratulated Kazakhstan on the National Dombra Day.

"Dear compatriots! First of all I would like to extend my congratulations on this great holiday, the National Dombra Day! We should perceive this holiday as a tribute to spiritual values. It's no secret that many nations were detached from their history, customs and traditions. Thanks to the forward-looking policy of the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, all of this starts to regenerate," President Tokayev said. "Today dombra should become the most precious heritage raising spirit of every Kazakh," he resumed.





The well-known artists such as Seken Turysbek, Bekbolat Tleukhan, Aigul Kossanova, Klara Tolenbayeva, etc., also attended the concert.





Last year, above 2,000 musicians took part in the National Dombra Day concert. Dombra players arrived from all the corners of the country to attend the flashmob.



The National Dombra Day was established in 2018 by the decree of First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is marked on the first Sunday of July.