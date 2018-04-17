Above 12,000 Bolashak scholarships awarded since 1993

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 12,831 Kazakhstanis have been awarded Bolashak (which means future) Scholarship for the past 25 years, the press service of the Centre for International Programs JSC said.

Above 10,000 high-performing students received education at more than 200 leading universities in 35 countries of the world up to date.



Currently 1,209 scholaship holders study abroad. 46.2% of them study in Great Britain, 38.5% in the U.S. and Canada, 5.2% in the mainland Europe, 4.9% in Asia and Pacific countries, and 5% in Russia.