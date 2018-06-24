Above 15,000 visited Almaty int'l ethno-festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 15,000 people visited the international ethno-festival "Great Steppe - The World of Nomads" on its first day, on Saturday. The two-day festival is being held at the Boralday Saka Burial Mounds in Almaty.

Dozens of white yurts and tents are stretching over the great territory of the Saka Burial Mounds. The festival brings together reps from Hungary, Mongolia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Republic of Sakha, Altai, Kalmykia, and Republic of Buryatia. The best bowmen and horsemen from different countries will compete there.





The ethno-festival is purposed to show the world the history of Kazakhstan and develop tourism industry of Almaty region. Those gathered are to plunge into traditions, enjoy national games, performances, participate in various contests.



National gowns, souvenirs, jewelries, utensils are on display at a special fair. Besides, the concert of ethnic music is to be held there as part of the festival.

