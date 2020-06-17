  • kz
    Above 150 new coronavirus cases recorded for 3rd day in a row in Kazakh capital

    16:16, 17 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Saule Kissikova commented on worsening the health situation in the capital city.

    As of June 17, 2020 the capital city confirmed 2,951 coronavirus-positive cases. The number of those infected keeps on growing. Above 150 new coronavirus cases are recorded for the 3rd consecutive day in in Kazakh capital, 50% of them are asymptomatic. 3,700 sought for emergency medical service over the past 24 hours. 427 people with coronavirus infection symptoms called emergency over the past day, the number of calls grew by 8 times.


