Above 2,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan in 2018

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Year of Tourism of Uzbekistan was held last year in Kazakhstan. The Uzbek State Tourism Development Committee jointly with Kazakh partners held a number of events.

In particular, Nur-Sultan hosted the 1st Uzbek-Kazakh Tourism Forum which brought together 200 tour operators from two states, UzA agency reports.



Representatives of Uzbekistan took part in Kazakhstan International Trade international tourism fair taken place in the capital of Kazakhstan. Medical tourism was also presented there. A media tour around Tashkent, Bukhara, and Samarqand organized for Qazaqstan TV Channel gave an opportunity to demonstrate wide tourist potential of Uzbekistan. Besides, the countries increased the flight frequency to create more opportunities.



Last year above 2,000 Kazakh tourists visited Uzbekistan that accounts for 30% of all the tourists who visited Uzbekistan in 2018.