Above 20 companies to export Kazakhstani goods through online sales

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov briefed on the development of Kazakhstan’s online exporting.

According to him, in 2019 e-commerce created 36,800 new workplaces. The task set last summer was to increase the share of e-trading up to 5%. However, the analysis conducted let the Ministry set a more ambitious task to expand the e-business share up to 10%.

To this end the Ministry took additional measures. 50 companies were selected to ensure access to the international platform as a gold supplier. This premium membership status provides access to the global audience, an opportunity to promote goods at the marketplace.

22 of them have already registered. They target this year to sell Kazakhstan-made products worth USD 28 mln using existing online markets and to create 83 new workplaces.