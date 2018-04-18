  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Above 200 suffered tick bites in Almaty so far

    17:42, 18 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 200 people suffered tick bites in Almaty, the republican center of sanitary and epidemiological monitoring said.

    Above 850 people, including 447 children have already suffered tick bites the countrywide up to date.

    Year after year the situation keeps on worsening. Almaty people are attacked even in the city parks and squares due to tick migrations.

    Last year 10,348 people were hit by ticks, 35 of them developed tick-borne encephalitis.

    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!