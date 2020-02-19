  • kz
    Above 30 flights delayed as snowstorms hit Kazakh capital

    10:11, 19 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 31 flights in and out of Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport are delayed today due to strong snowstorms, its press service reports.

    As of now 16 in and 15 flights out of Nur-Sultan are delayed.

    All the passengers are urged to check the status of their flights beforehand at call centers or on the official websites of the air carriers. Air Astana call centre telephone in Almaty is +7 7272 444477; +7 7172 584477 in Nur-Sultan, mobile telephone number is +7 702 702 4477.

    Contact SCAT air company at +7 7252 998880.


