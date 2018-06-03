Above 500 children take part in SportFESTKazakhstan final

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Winners of regional competitions from 800 schools of Kazakhstan arrived in Akmola region to take part in the final of the national sports and athletics meeting SportFESTKazakhstan.

"The project is aimed at attracting as more as possible pupils to do sports, attend sport gyms and stadiums and to make physical cultural an integral part of our life. SportFESTKazakhstan should become an annual festival of strength, beauty and health," Senate deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva said addressing those gathered.

528 young athletes out of 6,000 participants from all over the region take part in the event at large.