Above 70 people danced tango simultaneously in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 70 people have simultaneously danced tango in support of the Big Tango Flashmob in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The Big Tango Flashmob took place in 57 CIS and Baltic countries on August 18.



More than 70 people danced passionate tango to La Cumparsita in Almaty.

According to the organizers, tango can unite lots of people who do not even know each other in various corners of the globe, despite political situation in the country.