  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Above 70 people danced tango simultaneously in Almaty

    20:38, 20 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 70 people have simultaneously danced tango in support of the Big Tango Flashmob in Almaty, Kazinform reports. 

    The Big Tango Flashmob took place in 57 CIS and Baltic countries on August 18.

    More than 70 people danced passionate tango to La Cumparsita in Almaty.

    According to the organizers, tango can unite lots of people who do not even know each other in various corners of the globe, despite political situation in the country.

      

    Tags:
    Almaty Events Interesting facts and stories Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!