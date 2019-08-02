Above 90% of construction works in Arys completed, PM

ARYS. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Turkestan region Kazakh PM Askar Mamin surveyed construction and repair works in the town of Arys, held a meeting on the town restoration issues, the PM’s press service reports.

The PMvisited the residential area of the military station, surveyed progress ofrepair works at the Zhurba school, hospital, railwaystation, residential houses, reconstruction of the central stadium.

90% of thetown, including utility systems and services, have been already restored. 6,500families returned to their renovated homes. 62 social facilities, hospitals,schools, kindergartens, sports complexes will be put into operation on August20.

As statedthere, more than 10,000 construction workers, all the regions of the country,national companies and business participated in the town renewal.

Askar Maminexpressed gratitude to all Kazakhstanis, businessmen, and representatives of administrationsand housebuilders who took part in the town restoration works. Following theresults of the meeting the PM gave certain tasks, in particular, to complete theremaining repair works by August 20. 6,611out of 7,516 damaged houses were already rebuilt.