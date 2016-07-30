Abramovich’s gold mining company invites Chinese investors to Kyrgyzstan

AKCHABAR. KAZINFORM British gold mining company Highland Gold Mining (HGM) offered investors from China to take part in the development of the Kyrgyz Unkurtash field,TASS reports referring to the statement by the executive director of HGM John Mann, which he declared on the sidelines of the Chinese Gold Mining Congress.

Unkurtash is the only project that the company discussed at the event, he said.

"We believe that this is a very good opportunity. Perhaps, we could invest in this project jointly with Chinese partners," said Mann, speaking at the Congress.

"We hope that there is a possibility of cooperation with our Chinese counterparts, not only for us, but for all Russian companies," he added.

Highland Gold Mining Limited is engaged in building a portfolio of gold mining operations within the Russian Federation and Kyrgyzstan. The Company operates through four segments: Gold production, Polymetallic concentrate production, Development and exploration and Other. The Gold production segment consists of two segments, namely Mnogovershinnoye (MNV) and Belaya Gora (BG). The polymetallic concentrate production segment consists of Novoshirokinskoye (Novo). The development and exploration segment contains entities, which hold the licenses being in the development and exploration stage: Kekura, Klen, Taseevskoye, Unkurtash, Lubov, and related service entities: Zabaykalzolotoproyekt (ZZP) and BSC. The other segment includes head office, management company and other non-operating companies, Kazinform refers to Kabar.