Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting to chart global response on climate change

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On 30th June and 1st July, 2019, the United Nations, UN, and the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, will host the "Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting", to strengthen the initiatives, commitments, and achievements set to be launched at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, as well as to discuss political barriers and opportunities in global climate action, WAM reports.

At the opening ceremony of the meeting, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, will offer an overview of the meeting's objectives and projected outcomes. A Leaders' Roundtable on Raising Ambition will see ministers and global leaders discuss their plans to accelerate climate action, while a Leaders' Roundtable on Nationally Determined Contributions, NDC, Enhancement will analyse the lessons learnt from the first round of the NDCs and identify the best practices for their enhancement.

The Leaders' Roundtable on Energy Transition will evaluate the viability and political requirements for pursuing transformative reductions of greenhouse gases in the energy sector.

In partnership with the World Health Organisation, the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting will host the world's first Climate and Health Ministers' meeting, bringing together ministers, as well as non-governmental representatives, to identify ways to combat climate change.

The meeting will involve the participation of representatives from both the public and private sectors, at the local, regional and international levels, with a strong emphasis on the youth. In addition to the inclusion of youth representatives in the government delegation, the UAE is sponsoring the attendance of youth delegates from the civil society and the private sector.

The agenda of the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting includes two events tailored for young people. The Youth Circle will offer youth delegates the opportunity to interview the Secretary-General and the meeting's headline speakers. Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth, will moderate the session. The second event, the Youth Consultation Session, will feature a dialogue between the youth delegates and the chairs of the roundtables to discuss the key deliverables of the meeting.