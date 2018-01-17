Abu Dhabi Festival 2018 announces visual arts programme

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abu Dhabi Festival 2018 will present a diverse visual arts programme throughout February and March at Manarat Al Saadiyat, with over 100 artworks by more than 70 artists, including 20 Emirati artists, WAM reports.

Titled From Barcelona to Abu Dhabi: Works from the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art (MACBA) in dialogue with the Emirates, the exhibition features works from one of the most significant contemporary collections in Europe and is curated by MACBA's Director, Ferran Barenblit, in partnership with co-curator Nasser Abdullah, Chairman of the Emirates Fine Arts Society.

Opening to the public from 2nd February to 17th March, the exhibition presents giants of international contemporary art, with major works and significant moments exploring ‘What makes us human?', ‘Where and how do we live?' and ‘What is art?'. A dialogue across continents, decades, schools of thought and artistic movements, the exhibition features film, sculpture, painting, installation, drawing, photography, light works and conceptual pieces, brought together around the questions that define us.

This year's Abu Dhabi Festival Visual Arts Programme will include activities for aspiring and emerging artists, from the public to university and school students. The educational programme will include a series of interactive talks, exhibition tours and practical creative sessions inspired by the works on display, and led by the Emirati artists feature in this year's exhibition.