Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean certification programme for tourism sector

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, today announced the launch of a safe and clean certification programme – a first of its kind in the region - and one which seeks to uplift and standardise the cleanliness and hygiene levels across all businesses and organisations in the tourism sector, WAM NEWS informs.

As hotels, malls and other attractions in Abu Dhabi prepare to cautiously re-welcome guests to their venues, DCT Abu Dhabi aims to safeguard the health and wellbeing of consumers by offering certifications that ensure the compliance of standardised hygiene levels in tourism destinations and industry businesses within the emirate.

The certification programme will be rolled out in phases. Phase one will be dedicated to hotels in Abu Dhabi, with other tourism attractions and businesses to follow.

«Our priority is to ensure that our residents and visitors feel safe and comfortable in Abu Dhabi,» said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. «We believe that it is imperative for all institutions and businesses to elevate and then maintain hygiene standards. Our dedicated team has been working closely with different stakeholders to ensure that this programme considers all elements of health and safety and we encourage all hotels and industry partners to attain the certificate.»

The latest initiative from DCT Abu Dhabi comes as part of the organisation’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of its residents and visitors, as well as its response to the change in consumer trends, behaviors, and expectations as a result of COVID-19.

DCT Abu Dhabi has urged interested organisations to follow its social media channels and website for updates regarding the programme.