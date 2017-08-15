Abu Dhabi named as safest city in the world

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Abu Dhabi has been named the safest city in the world by Numbeo, a website that curates and collates data to develop the world's largest user-contributed database about cities and countries worldwide.

With the lowest crime index of just 13.54 in the past six months, and the highest safety index of 86.46, Abu Dhabi was well ahead of second place city, Basel, Switzerland, in the scores for overall safety. Respondents to the index stated that Abu Dhabi has very low crime levels and scored the capital at 94 percent for a general feeling of safety in the city.



Last month, Abu Dhabi was named the second-best city in the world to live, work and do business in, overtaking both London and Paris in the most recent Ipsos City Index, WAM reports.



Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director-General of TCA Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi has a solid reputation for safety with a virtually crime-free society. It is a priority when choosing a city to visit or live in and provides peace of mind knowing that you can feel safe anywhere you go in Abu Dhabi. The result of this index supports Abu Dhabi's position as the leading city in the world to live, work and do business in, and highlights an aspect of life in Abu Dhabi that is a matter of great pride to all residents."



The index is an estimation of overall level of crime in a given city or a country. Crime levels lower than 20 are considered as "very low", between 20 and 40 as being "low", between 40 and 60 as being "moderate", between 60 and 80 as being "high", and crime levels higher than 80 as being "very high."



Ghobash continued, "The position of Abu Dhabi in this global ranking is a testament to the ongoing efforts to establish the emirate as a destination of distinction with international standards of safety that are on par with global metropolises. Whether visiting for business or for an extended stay, we hope that our unique Emirati hospitality continues to enrich the experiences of any visitor to Abu Dhabi."



Established in 2009, Numbeo is a collaborative online database which enables online users to share and compare crowd-sourced information about the cost of living between countries and cities