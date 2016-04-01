Abu Dhabi Plaza set to be Central Asia's tallest building catches fire again

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana has caught fire at about 1 am today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the capital's Emergency Department.

Firefighters arrived at the construction site of the burning multifunctional complex "Abu Dhabi Plaza". The fire was localized at 01:16 am. The fire area was 50 square meters.



According to firefighters, mineral wool at minus second floor was burning. The cause of the fire is to be established.



NOTE: After the construction "Abu Dhabi Plaza" will be the tallest building in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The peak of the tower will be located on the 88th floor (about 382 meters).