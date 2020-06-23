Abu Dhabi Plaza to be commissioned by the yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - They Abu Dhabi Plaza is planned to be commissioned by the end of the current year, this was reported by the Department of Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations of Nur-Sultan.

«Abu Dhabi Plaza» will become the tallest tower-type complex in Central Asia consisting of five buildings with a total area of ​​more than 500 thousand square meters. When completed, the project will have many towers reaching different heights. One of the towers will be reaching a height of 311 m with 75 floors and, thus, it will be the tallest building in Central Asia.

On June 11, 2009 Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement on the construction of the complex. The construction is carried out on behalf of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and is under the control of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.