ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Energy has announced that the UAE will host the upcoming IAEA International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st Century, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 30th October to 1st November.

The conference is being organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in cooperation with the Nuclear Energy Agency (OECD/NEA) and hosted under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy in collaboration with the UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).



The purpose of the conference is to engage in dialogue at a high ministerial and international experts' level on the role of nuclear power in meeting future energy demand, contributing to sustainable development and mitigating climate change, furthermore to discuss and exchange views on the main issues that are key for the development of nuclear power.



One of the key sponsors of the conference is the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation. Established in 2009, ENEC leads the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, and is constructing four nuclear energy units at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, a project that has been widely recognised internationally as a project that meets the highest standards of quality and safety, Kazinform has learnt from WAM .



The Barakah Plant, located in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi Emirate, is currently the largest single nuclear energy 'new build' project in the world, with four APR-1400 units under simultaneous construction. The UAE is the first nuclear newcomer country in three decades to start the construction of a nuclear reactor as part of a new civil nuclear energy programme When all four units are operational, the plant will generate up to 25 percent of the UAE's electricity requirements.



"The partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Nuclear Energy Agency in organising the International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power aims at strengthening the UAE's position as an international leader in the energy sector, as established by the wise leadership and laid out in the National Agenda and UAE Vision 2021," said Suhail Al Mazouri, Minister of Energy. "The forum is an ideal platform for experts from the energy sector around the world to hold constructive discussions on the recent trends in the energy markets and their impact on the sector. The conference will provide an opportunity to discuss ways of cooperation with the public and private sector to ensure sustainability of natural resources for future generations and sustainable development goals," he added.



Hamad Alkaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the IAEA and President of the Conference, highlighted the importance of the conference by saying, "When we look at our 40-year successful partnership with the IAEA covering various areas of cooperation, especially our close cooperation on nuclear power infrastructure development and the progress that we have made, we believe that the UAE is the perfect location for this important Conference."



500 international experts from IAEA member states and different entities interested in nuclear power, embarking on nuclear power and with nuclear power, are expected to attend the conference, which will take place at the St. Regis Saadyiat Hotel in Abu Dhabi.